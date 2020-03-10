Nairobi Hospital Board Appoints Dr Allan Pamba As Substantive CEO

The Nairobi Hospital board has appointed Dr Allan Pamba as the facility’s substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment was effective yesterday, March 9, 2020.

Dr Pamba takes over from Christopher Abeid who has been the acting CEO since the exit of Gordon Otieno Odundo, whose contract was terminated in April last year.

Odundo’s exit followed a protracted row with the board of directors.

In 2018, a standoff ensued at the hospital after Odundo reportedly locked himself in his office way into the night to avoid being served the suspension letter.

He was sent on compulsory leave in December 2018 to allow for an audit of the hospital’s tendering process.

Prior to Dr Pamba’s appointment, he has been serving as Vice President of Global Health at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Brentford, London.

Dr Pamba holds a Master of Science degree in Public Health and a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery from Moi University.

