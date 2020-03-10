Homa Bay MCAs Vote To Impeach Speaker, Majority Leader

Homa Bay Members of County Assembly (MCAs) have voted to impeach acting speaker Evans Marieba and majority leader Walter Dada.

The motion to impeach the two was tabled by Kendu MCA Maurice Ogwang’ citing various violations of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct among others.

53 out of 60 MCAs voted to impeach the duo.

The speaker was replaced with with Kabondo West MCA Geoffrey Anyango while the majority leader was replaced by Kanyaluo MCA Jeff Ongoro.

Read: Who Wants DP William Ruto Dead? The Indicators So Far

Mr Marieba came into office in an acting capacity in 2018 after the impeachment of former speaker Ms Elizabeth Ayoo.

In the 10 debate, the MCAs accused Mr Marieba of sidelining other members in House activities.

“This House resolves to recant its decision of recognising Marieba as the acting speaker and elects a new member as acting speaker. It does not matter who did what, when and how but the decision is to remove Marieba has been made,” Mr Ogwang’ said.

Marieba and Mr Muok accepted their ouster and said they would not contest the decision.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu