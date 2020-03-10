FKF Seeks Postponement Of Kenya vs Comoros AFCON 2021 Qualifier Over Coronavirus

Football Kenya Federation has written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) seeking postponement of Harambee Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Comoros.

This owing to the Ministry of Health’s directive against all meetings, conferences, and events of international nature in Kenya.

“Based on the directive issued by the Ministry of Health, we have requested CAF to postpone our match against Comoros,” said the FKF President.

“We understand why this may be a hard decision for CAF in that there will be World Cup and AFCON qualifiers leaving no open window to play these games, but I urge them to kindly consider our appeal,” concluded Mr Mwendwa.

The FKF President further confirmed that the Kenya U16 national team’s trip to Spain for the upcoming Mediterranean International Cup has also been called off.

“While I know Kenyans may not be happy with the decisions, I think it is not worth risking lives,” he added.

Harambee Stars’ match was slated for Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The team had kicked off preparations on Monday this week.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu