in NEWS

University of Nairobi Students On Rampage, Set Hostel On Fire – Video

189 Views

[PHOTO/ COURTESY]

University of Nairobi students are currently rioting after one of them was allegedly beaten to death by security personnel.

Kyttes Ondeng was beaten by unknown people thout to be security men deployed at the University on Wednesday and dumped at Central park only to die later.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

President Uhuru Directs KRA, Treasury To Lower Taxes Of Locally Assembled Cars As He Unveils Mahindra Vehicles