University of Nairobi Students On Rampage, Set Hostel On Fire – Video

University of Nairobi students are currently rioting after one of them was allegedly beaten to death by security personnel.

Kyttes Ondeng was beaten by unknown people thout to be security men deployed at the University on Wednesday and dumped at Central park only to die later.

The University of Nairobi (#UoN) Students are Currently rioting and set fire at the SWA Offices. SWA Offices have most of the documents that belong to the students and it would be devastating if the offices are burnt to the ground.

pic.twitter.com/imor48kHXF — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) March 9, 2020

More follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu