President Uhuru Kenyatta Presents New Team Bus To AFC Leopards (Photos)

Ahead of the Mashemeji Derby Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta presented AFC Leopards with a new team bus at State House.

The bus was donated by international fundraiser Dr. Nelson Sechere.

Speaking during the Saturday function, Mr. Kenyatta commended Kenyan sportsmen and women for being good role models to the youth.

He said Kenyan sports personalities have been a great inspiration to the youth by demonstrating that it is possible for individuals to utilize their God-given talents to improve their livelihood.

Further, the president said that the government is exploring means of helping local clubs acquire their own stadiums.

For the very first time, the president watched Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium.

The match ended with Gor Mahia winning 1-0 courtesy of Boniface Omondi’s 27th-minute goal.

