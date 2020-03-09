Uhuru, Magufuli Grace Local Derbies On Super Sunday

President Uhuru Kenyatta for the very first time attended a local Kenyan Premier League match.

Kenyatta, who came into power in 2013, graced Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani Stadium Sunday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the Mashemeji derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia FC | @RailaOdinga @MusaliaMudavadi @OfficialGMFC @AFCLeopards pic.twitter.com/dgbQcrdC1O — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) March 8, 2020

In Tanzania, his equate opposite John Pombe Magufuli was at Taifa Stadium to watch Dar Derby.

Unlike Uhuru, Pombe is not new to Dar Derby.

Both the heads of state were more than cautious not to upset any side of the divide.

While Kenyatta donned a Nike jacket used by Kenyan athletes, Magufuli was more creative – wearing half Yanga and half Simba made jersey.

The derbies produced identical 1-0 wins with Gor Mahia edging out arch-rivals Leopards, while Yanga getting the better of Simba.

Dar Derby attracted a capacity crowd at the 60k capacity Taifa Stadium, while just a sizable number of fans made it to Kasarani.

