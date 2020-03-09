Ex-Gor Mahia Player Tobias Otieno’s Move To The US On Course

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno will soon complete his transfer to Union Omaha in the US third division, his agent has disclosed.

Dispelling rumors that the move which was announced in January failed, the player’s agent Hector Osanya affirmed that all is well.

Gor Mahia's midfielder Tobias Otieno is set to join US third tier league side Union Omaha. pic.twitter.com/aXptNfac9I — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) January 14, 2020

“I’ve been reading the rumors surrounding the deal most of which are driven by malice, but I can assure you that soon you will hear good news,” the FIFA Intermediary told Kahawa Tungu.

“Two weeks ago we received the boy’s work permit, a huge step in the move, we are now waiting for his social media accounts to be verified as a standard requirement by the US embassy before he gets a visa,” he added.

Meanwhile, Otieno, who is still in the country has been keeping fit as per instructions from Union Omaha.

“They sent us a training regime including gym and ball work which the boy has been using to keep in shape.”

Signed from Sony Sugar at the beginning of the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League season, Tobias quickly cemented his place at the heart of Gor Mahia field, catching the attention of many watchers with his skills and tenacity.

The 21-year-old is touted as a future senior national team player.

