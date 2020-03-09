Johnson Muthama Causes Me A Lot Of Pain – Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused his perceived political ally and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama of causing him a lot of pain in some political announcements.

Kalonzo was speaking to K24 last night, where he disputed sentiments by Muthama that he was in talks with Deputy President William Ruto for a possible 2022 coalition.

“In fact, Johnson Muthama calls me a lot of pain. But I made it very plainly to him that I am going to work with President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta,” said Mr Musyoka.

In December 2019, Muthama announced that he would lead a delegation of senior political leaders from Ukambani to negotiate for Kalonzo’s position with DP Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

On matters Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Mr Musyoka said that the currents disagreements are not a surprise, but are expected in any democracy.

“Those critics who think BBI is dividing the country should accept in fact this is the basis of democracy. We all cannot speak in one voice. BBI has become bigger than Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke,” he added.

Kalonzo, who has faced opposition from Ukambani governors including Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Dr Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Prof Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) downplayed the political differences, saying it was within their democratic rights to differ with him.

“I don’t want anyone to feel subdued. Maybe at some point we will have a dialogue with Mutua, Kibwana and Ngilu,” he added.

On matters 2022, Kalonzo said, “Everybody expects that we would go for it [Presidency] in 2022. But we are not stones. Perhaps when it comes to coalition making and the give and take but I also think Kenyans should consider experience and ability to deliver.”

He further urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to be considerate as he has unsuccessfully run for the presidency five times.

“Raila has run for President five times, I think he should also be considerate,” he added.

Asked if DP Ruto is a target in the fight against corruption, the former Vice President said the former should hold talks with his boss.

“If the DP thinks he is a subject of this war on corruption, then it would do him much good to talk with the President,” he said.

Ruto over the weekend complained about being targeted by the system, causing uproar and speculations.

The DP was speaking during sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s burial when he expressed his lack of faith in the DCI. He accused the institution of being used in political wars.

“Those in this scheme are boasting that I will not be there soon. Since the system cannot elect anybody, they can only kill. But there is God in heaven,” tweeted the DP.

