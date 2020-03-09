Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori Dies

Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleimani Dori is dead.

The ODM lawmaker passed on at Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa early on Monday morning.

A relative, Shahame Azizi, told a local media that the MP passed on at around 5 am at the hospital where he has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Reports indicate that he had been admitted at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a week.

Dori won the Msambeni parliamentary seat in 2013 on an ODM party ticket.

In December 2018, the ODM’s disciplinary committee’s gave recommendations to expel Dori and his Malindi counterpart Aisha Jumwa for backing Deputy President William Ruto, a member of rival party Jubilee.

Read: Murkomen Defends His Stance On Jumwa, Dori Ouster Case

In March 2019, ODM expelled Jumwa and spared Dori after he wrote a letter to the party. He was directed to appear before a special National Governing Council to explain himself.

The party remained adamant on Jumwa’s expulsion over gross misconduct.

In May 2019, Jumwa survived after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) quashed disciplinary proceedings which led to her removal from the party.

“The tribunal hereby declares that the proceedings violated Article 47 of the constitution … were unprocedural and violated provisions of the Political Parties Act, Fair Administrative Action Act and Article 8.4.2 of the ODM,” the Tribunal said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu