Meru Polytechnic Students Set Shops Ablaze Following Night Killing Of Comrade (Video)

Students from Meru Polytechnic have gone on a rampage and set shops ablaze after a student was killed last night.

Reportedly, there have been instances of insecurity in the region with students living in fear.

The most recent case details a colleague who was killed in a Sunday night attack under unclear circumstances, with reports indicating that Makutano area has been set on lockdown.

