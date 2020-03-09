Meru Polytechnic Students Set Shops Ablaze Following Night Killing Of Comrade (Video)

Students from Meru Polytechnic have gone on a rampage and set shops ablaze after a student was killed last night.

Reportedly, there have been instances of insecurity in the region with students living in fear.

The most recent case details a colleague who was killed in a Sunday night attack under unclear circumstances, with reports indicating that Makutano area has been set on lockdown.

Meru polytechnic students go on strike,cause mayhem and burn property over their fellow student who was killed last night under unclear circumstances . pic.twitter.com/Yeh8S00rz6 — Nairobi Voice of Reason news(nVoR) (@nairobivoice) March 9, 2020

Chaos erupt in Makutano,Meru and its environs after boda boda operators and the Meru National polytechnic students engage in fighting over the death of a student found murdered around Nevada Hotel area. pic.twitter.com/x0CzT27upV — Sauti Ya Isiolo (@IsioloOnline) March 9, 2020

More follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu