19 Foreigners Suspected To Be Involved In Beggars Smuggling Syndicate Nabbed At A Mombasa Hotel

Nineteen illegal immigrants suspected to be involved in the syndicate of smuggling beggars within Mombasa County have been nabbed by the police.

The police authorities reportedly pounced on them at the Bomas Guest House Hotel, at Harambee House near Likoni.

16 Tanzanians are among the arrested, alongside three Congolese Nationals and 13 persons living with disabilities.

According to Likoni Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Richard Koywer, the 13 persons living with disabilities are suspected to be ferried on a daily basis to beg in order to benefit the said smugglers.

“They did not have the necessary documentation required to be in the country,” Koywer is quoted by a local media station.

Read: Tanzanian Arrested For Using Special Needs Children As Beggars

Apparently, the illegal immigrants have lived in the Hotel since December 2019 and pay a lodging fee of between Sh500-1000.

Additionally, they are aged between 19-40 years.

Barely a week ago, Devolution CAS Nelson Marwa had issued a stern warning against the trafficking of persons with disabilities (PWD’s).

Marwa indicated that the State was committed to weeding out cartels responsible for trafficking PWD’s to use them as beggers for their own benefit.

Read Also: “Western Region Politicians Are Not Leaders But Mere Beggars,” Francis Atwoli Says

“There are abled people who drop people with disability at any various joints across the country for them the gain from that, let it be clear that the government will not allow this madness to continue,” Marwa is quoted.

According to Marwa, the culprits found in the same would be arrested and arraigned, with serious consequences expected.

The immigration laws in the East Africa region are relaxed and favorable hence people take advantage and engage in smuggling activities.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu