Cost of Construction For Koru-Soin Dam Doubles up to Ksh40 Billion

The government is set to use at least Ksh40 billion in the construction of Koru-Soin Dam straddling Kisumu and Kericho Counties, up from the previous Ksh20 billion.

According to National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority Acting Chief Executive Officer Engineer Geoffrey Sang, the cost will include land compensation.

“We have designs for the project and the Government will allocate money for the project because the Government has goodwill and fully committed to ensure that it will be implemented,” Eng Sang told the press in Kisumu after holding stakeholders meeting.

The dam, according to authorities, will control flooding that happens in parts of Kisumu county and will also be used for irrigation and power generation.

The project was first floated in 1992 but has delayed to commence.

Sang says that feasibility study has already been done and the project now has entered public participation phase, before construction commences.

“We have really planned for the process of public participation to kick off any time because the public must be engaged since a number of things will occur that include displacement of people to pave way for the construction of the multi-purpose dam,” Sang says.

Early last year, MPs suspended the construction of 22 dams that would have cost the taxpayer Ksh188 billion due to budget hikes.

It is estimated that the dam will supply at least 70 million litres of water when completed, benefiting residents of Kisumu city, Muhoroni, Koitaburot, Koru, Chemelil, Awasi, Miwani, Ahero, Rabuor, Riat Technical College and Mamboleo.

The dam will be five kilometres upstream River Nyando from Muhoroni town.

The project, funded by the World Bank in partnership with the government, will be on 2,500 acres.

