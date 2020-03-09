in NEWS

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok Taken To Secure Location After Surviving Assassination Attempt

Abdalla hamdok
Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. [Courtesy]

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is safe after surviving an attempted assassination in the state’s capital, Khartoum, state media reports.

Mr Hamdok has according to Al Jazeera been moved to a safe location.

A bomb went off shortly after his convoy passed the Cooper suburb, northeast of the capital Khartoum.

No injuries have been reported.

Sudan has been in an economic crisis nearly a year after former leader Omar Al Bashir was ousted.

Inflation stands at 60% and the unemployment rate, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was at 22.1% in 2019.

Hamdok has confirmed the country’s willingness to hand over those involved in the Darfur genocide and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

He was named Prime Minister in August 2019.

