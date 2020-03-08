Who Wants DP William Ruto Dead? The Indicators So Far

Yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto came out both on social media and during sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s funeral to insinuate that there were people planning to block his 2022 presidential ambition by all means, including death.

On Twitter, Ruto said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been mobilised,for political reasons,to discredit and destroy his office, and finally bring him down.

“The DCI has been mobilised,for political reasons,to discredit & destroy my office with all manner NONSENSE and to bring me down. Those in this scheme are boasting that I will not be there soon. Since the system cannot elect anybody, they can only kill. But there is GOD in heaven,” tweeted Ruto.

During the burial of Sergeant Kenei, who was murdered following the revelation of a Ksh39 billion fake arms deal, Ruto said that the death was meant to threaten him, but he would not back down.

“Pengine waniue mimi, lakini sitarudi nyuma, I know there is a plot but I want to tell them that I will not back down, I will not be intimidated,” he said.

This is not the first time the second in command is talking about plot to kill him, since his second term with President Uhuru Kenyatta started.

In July last year, ICT CS Joe Mucheru, the then health CS Sicily Kariuki, the then Trade & Industrialization CS Peter Munya and Transport CS James Macharia were summoned by the DCI over plot to eliminate Ruto.

The four among others were accused of meeting at the Lamada Hotel to plot the assassination.

It was reported that Ruto had called the DCI informing them that there was a plot to eliminate him, but did not record an official statement, prompting the DCI to drop the case.

The CS went on to confirm that they have indeed been meeting severally and will continue to do so without any fear whatsoever.

Prior to this in April 2019, Central Organization of Trade Unions secretary general Francis Atwoli alleged that Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot come 2022, raising eyebrows.

“If you have a pen and book you can write this. We are going to elections in 2022 and we will elect our leaders. The name of William Ruto will not be on the ballot. You can take that to the bank,” he said.

Despite Atwoli later saying that he was misunderstood, the sentiments carried a heavy message that cannot be ignored in the Kenyan political spheres.

Yesterday, responding to Ruto’s sentiments, ODM leader Raila Odinga insinuated of a looming political war that would take the country the country with a storm, calling for “terms and conditions of engagement”.

“We are entering a dangerous but decisive phase of this tragedy. The mercenaries have dug in and are daring for a fight. I believe we should determine the time, terms and conditions of engagement,” tweeted Mr Odinga.

While Ruto was giving a speech during the burial of Sergeant Kenei, Siaya senator and Senate minoriry leader James Orengo revealed that soon they would launch motion to impeach Ruto.

“Watch this space. In two weeks we will start the process that will see us deal with him,” he said in Siaya at the funerals of University of Nairobi’s Prof Gilbert Ogutu and politician Omolo Rading’s son.

The DCI placed DP’s Harambee House Annex office at the centre of Sergeant Kenei’s murder, and even went ahead to broadcast the last moments of the officer at the office as captured by CCTV cameras.

Why the DCI decided to broadcast the evidence to the public before investigations were concluded is still unclear.

