President Uhuru Kenyatta To Grace Mashemeji Derby At Kasarani Stadium

The Mashemeji Derby will this afternoon have a special guest, the Head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta.

AFC Leopards host arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby, the biggest Kenyan Premier League fixture, at Kasarani Stadium starting 1500HRS.

“The President is going to grace the match Afc Leopard vs Gor Mahia this afternoon,” Gor Mahia Team Manager Jolawi Obondo disclosed.

Unlike Kenya’s second President Daniel Moi, who was a regular guest during his tenure, Uhuru has never graced the Mashemeji Derby.

Uhuru was this morning the guest of honour at the 5th Beyond Zero Marathon held at Nyayo Stadium.

