Shujaa Remember Late Tony Onyango In Vancouver Sevens (Video)

tony onyango
The late Shujaa Pride player Tony Onyango. [Courtesy]

Shujaa wore black armbands in memory of Tony Onyango during their group matches of the Canada Sevens.

Before kickoff, the Kenya national rugby sevens side also raised a ball in his honour.

Tony, who is a former player of the team, passed away on Tuesday after collapsing in his house in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Shujaa lost all their group matches, going down 0-29 to New Zealand, 12-14 to Ireland and 14-17 to Spain.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

