Shujaa Remember Late Tony Onyango In Vancouver Sevens (Video)

Shujaa wore black armbands in memory of Tony Onyango during their group matches of the Canada Sevens.

Before kickoff, the Kenya national rugby sevens side also raised a ball in his honour.

Tony, who is a former player of the team, passed away on Tuesday after collapsing in his house in Nairobi.

One for Tony! Beautiful tribute as @OfficialKRU wear black arm bands and raise the ball in respect of former team mate Tony Onyango who sadly passed away this week.#CanadaSevens #OneForTony pic.twitter.com/wrzkZToKWH — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Shujaa lost all their group matches, going down 0-29 to New Zealand, 12-14 to Ireland and 14-17 to Spain.

#Kenya7s 🇰🇪 0 – 29 🇳🇿 NZ#Kenya7s 🇰🇪 12 – 14 🇮🇪 Ireland #Kenya7s 🇰🇪 14 – 17 🇲🇪 Spain 3 /3 games no win for Shujaa at #Vancouver7s 🙆🙆 https://t.co/17FxVO5lcr — Grace Mwelu (@Gmwelu) March 8, 2020

