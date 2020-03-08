Panic As Man With Coronavirus-like Symptoms Dies In Nairobi After A Flight From India

A Kenyan man of Indian descent exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms has reportedly died at a Nairobi hospital where he had been admitted.

Reports by Citizen TV indicate that the man died on Friday hours after he flew from India.

The 59-year -old, who was complaining of fever, had been admitted at the private hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he passed on three hours later.

Officials from the Ministry of Health took his samples for further analysis to determine if he had been infected with the virus.

Medics told the local media that the man could be exhibiting the coronavirus symptoms but may not have contracted the deadly virus.

If it’s confirmed that the man had been infected with the virus, the big question would be how was he allowed into the country amid reports by the government that it has activated screening at all entry points. Are Kenyans safe from coronavirus?

The reports come just hours after the government launched an isolation facility at Mbagathi Hospital to handle coronavirus cases.

While opening the facility on Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 1100 health workers have been trained to handle coronavirus cases.

At the same time, the CS stated that the country has banned all international activities in the country for the next one month.

“The government has with immediate effect banned all meetings of an international nature in Kenya. If a conference involves more than 15 people travelling from Europe, the Middle East or the rest of the world, we ask that we postpone [the meeting] for the next 30 days, ” the CS said.

The government also issued a travel advisory to all Kenyans to avoid non-essential travel to Irish countries for conferences where there would be more than 15 people gathering.

The CS urged Kenyans not to panic but practice safety practices amid coronavirus fears.

The coronavirus that broke out in China in December last year has killed over 3500 people with at least 95000 others infected globally.

However, in Africa, the cases have been minimal, with a majority of those confirmed to have the deadly virus being foreigners.

The Kenyan government has maintained that there are no cases of coronavirus in the country as all reported cases have tested negative.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), coronavirus is a respiratory illness clinically resembling viral pneumonia and manifesting as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

