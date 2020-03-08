Gor Mahia Register Routine Win Over Rivals Leopards In Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia beat arch rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 in the Mashemeji Derby watched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Boniface Omondi’s lone goal in the 27th minute from a goal mouth melee made the difference in the 88th between the two most decorated clubs from Kenya.

It means Gor Mahia, also known as K’Ogalo have now bettered their Shemejis 30 times compared to Ingwe’s 27.

Uhuru graced the duel for the first time. He was in the presence of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kenya’s opposition chief, politicians Musalia Mudavadi, James Orengo and CS Sports Amina Mohammed.

Gor Mahia, who are chasing a record fourth win on the bounce, move eight points clear at the top on 54 points.

