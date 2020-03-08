CS Raphael Tuju Returns Home After Two Weeks Of Specialized Treatment In UK

Cabinet Secretary Without portfolio Raphael Tuju is back home from the United Kingdom where he had been admitted after he was involved in a road accident last month.

Reports indicate that the Kenya Airways plane carrying Tuju touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday at 5am.

He was flown to London in a chartered air ambulance on February 20 for specialized treatment after spending days at Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

Defence CS Monica Juma led a delegation that received Tuju and some members of his family who had accompanied him to UK.

“He was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by government officials led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monicah Juma, family members and friends at dawn on Saturday. Waziri was in high spirits,” a source, who was part of the delegation at the airport, told Nation.

Read: Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju Taken To The UK For Specialized Treatment

Tuju, who doubles up as Jubilee party secretary-general, was taken to his Karen home to “rest” before resuming his official duties.

“He is okay and will be resuming his duties as a Cabinet secretary and Jubilee secretary-general in due course. He thanks Kenyans for their prayers and their overwhelming messages of goodwill,” the source said.

The CS was involved in an accident on February 12 along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway. He was on his way to former President Daniel Moi’s burial in Kabarak.

Read Also: Jubilee Executive Director James Waweru Takes Over Party Affairs As Tuju Recuperates

Police said that a 14 seater matatu collided with Tuju’s car as it tried to overtake a stationary vehicle.

He was rushed to Kijabe Hospital and later airlifted to Karen Hospital, on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s request.

The police report also indicated that Tuju sustained chest and abdominal injuries while his driver suffered a fractured hand and his bodyguard a fractured foot.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu