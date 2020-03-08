CS Fred Matiangi, Security Team To Meet Somali President Over Mandera Feud

President Uhuru Kenyatta has dispatched a team of security experts led by Interior CS Fred Matiangi to meet Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo over the Mandera border insecurity.

This has been confirmed by Interior Permanent Secretary Karanja Kibicho through a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta dispatches high powered Security team led by Interior CS, @FredMatiangi, to meet Somali President @M_Farmaajo over recent security challenges on border between the two countries,” tweeted Kibicho.

This comes four days after President Kenyatta sent a stern warning to Somalia Government following the fierce clashes that were reported between Somalia troops and Jubaland forces in Bulla Hawa.

On March 2, 2020, heavy gunfire was reported coupled with explosions in Somalia’s Bulla Hawa, which borders Mandera town.

Later on, Jubaland forces were filmed roaming freely in Mandera town, forcing several residents to flee.

In a statement dated March 4 undersigned by the Government Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the President asked the Somalia government to desist from unwanted provocations urging the country to focus on managing its internal affairs for the welfare of its people.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government of Somalia, to cease and desist from the unwarranted provocations and focus on managing its internal affairs for the welfare of its people, defeating terrorism, and advancing the cause of peace, security and stability in the region,” reads the statement in part.

Despite Jubbaland Security Forces (JSF) being praised for being a key partner in the fight against Al-Qaeda in Somalia, the Somalia National Army was now blamed for enabling the activities of terror units in the country.

Jubbaland is a key strategic location for Kenya’s security forces which is credited with creating and nurturing it to protect the country against the invasion by terror cells operating in the region.