Winnie Odinga Celebrates 30th Birthday In Style, Honours Late Brother Fidel

Winnie odinga, Raila Odinga’s last born daughter has turned 30 years old.

She celebrated it in honour of her late brother Fidel Odinga who died on January 4, 2015.

Taking to twitter, Winnie was posted up with her late brother in what looks like a commemoration of old times, as she indicated that she had finally turned 30 years old.

“On a day like this, I think deeply about my brother. As I celebrate another year around the sun, I pray for eternal guidance. Rest peacefully bro, I’ve finally reached #Detty30,” reads the caption.

On a day like this I think deeply about my brother. As i celebrate another year around the sun, I pray for eternal guidance. Rest peacefully bro, I’ve finally reached #Detty30 pic.twitter.com/jxZgsxxDx0 — WinnieOdinga (@winnie_odinga) March 7, 2020

Fidel Odinga’s death is one that shocked the nation, with speculations surrounding his death and the condition he was found in.

However, years on, the cause of his death has never been made public despite the family seeking to have an alternative private autopsy conducted.

Winnie Odinga is known to live off the limelight, although she is often seen accompanying her father to events in different parts of the world.

Following Fidel’s death, his widow and family were engrossed in a court battle over his properties.

In a ruling by Justice Aggrey Muchelule, Fidel’s Widow Lwam Bekele, Phoebe Akinyi Ogweno, mother to twins allegedly sired by Fidel and Fidel’s mother Ida Odinga were asked to settle the inheritance issues out of court.

Lwam, who only had one child with the deceased, was said to have opposed Ida’s idea of having the twins, a boy and a girl, listed as Fidel’s dependants saying the two were born six months after Fidel’s death.

“The petitioner has deliberately failed to include and provide or otherwise show the intention of providing for the said minors hence a red flag on her intentions,” read the petition by Ida.

Initially, Lwam had applied for a grant of representation to allow her to run a multi-million estate left behind, after the death of her husband as he reportedly died without a will.

The estate in question comprised of Karen home, three parcels of land, two Range Rovers, a Nissan Sunny and a Mercedes Benz, and seven bank accounts.

Ida teamed up with her daughter Winnie to challenge Lwam’s application in court saying the children deserve to be listed as dependants on late Fidel’s property.

The duo noted that Lwam had cut communication with the Odinga’s after she fled her matrimonial home in Tipuana Park in Karen, Nairobi immediately after the deceased was buried.

“That even though the death of the deceased remained a mystery and efforts were made to establish what suddenly transpired, the petitioners herein, kept off from the family,” Ida and Winnie said in a joint affidavit.

On her part, the widow claims the Odinga family is not supporting her son and disputes claims he has dropped from school.

