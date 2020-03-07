DP Ruto Ends Kiambu Tour Prematurely, Rushes To Kenei’s Burial

Deputy President William Ruto has cut short his tour in Kiambu County stating that he was in a hurry to attend sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s burial.

Kenei was an administrative officer who was attached to the DP’s Annex office and was murdered over links to Rashid Echesa’s Sh39 billion fake firearms deal.

Kenei is set to be buried today, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at their home in Nakuru County.

In a video online, Ruto was attending a church service at Kiamumbi in Kiambu County where he made it know that he would be joining the family of Kenei for his last sendoff.

“I am grateful for being here. However, accept my apologies, I won’t stay long. I am rushing to the burial of one of my officers who passed away. I will come back at a later date to pray with you,” Ruto stated.

He also made a donation of Sh1.5 million towards the construction of a multi-purpose hall aimed to serve children in the area.

He was also accompanied by Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Koris, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

Korir, Kihika and Gachagua all made Sh50,000 donations towards the construction project.

“I will send government officials to follow up on the construction of the hall. I have listened to your lamentations and I will take my time to plan and come back with a school bus for the children,” Ruto is quoted.

On Thursday, February 5, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Gorge Kinoti unmasked the details of the last moments of the sergeant who was attached at the DP’s office, where it was ascertained that he was murdered, with 100 percent links to the Echesa fake firearm fraud deal.

The DP’s office was however in the center of the whole incident, with reports from Kinoti contradicting Ruto’s earlier stand that the suspects in the deal were in his office for only 23 minutes.

Through a statement, the DP’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde challenged the details of the CCTV footage that were made public.

Ruto also accused the DCI of sideshows, drama and cover-ups in sergeant Kenei murder, and urged him to speed up investigations and bring the suspects to book.

“The truth must be found on why, how, and who killed Sergeant Kenei. The family, my office and Kenyans want the truth and justice and culprits held to account. “The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amount to criminal cover-up,” Ruto said.

On the other hand, the deceased father, John Chesang wants the phone records of his son’s last moments made public, adding that they would aid in bringing the suspects to book.

Ideally, Kenei’s widow, Judy Chepsoi mourned her husband stating that she had been left with a huge burden to raise them by herself.

“What will I tell our children when they grow up? Who will help me raise them? It’s hard for me to believe he is dead. But I leave it to God,” Chepsoi wondered.