Detectives Launch Manhunt For Missing Goldenscape Greenhouses CEO Peter Wangai

DCI detectives have launched a manhunt for Agribusiness company Goldenscape Greenhouses managing director Peter Wangai.

Wangai has gone under following reports that he swindled investors billions of shillings through the project.

On Friday, detectives raided his Karen, Lower Kabete and Kimathi Street offices. He was no where to be found.

Citizen TV reports that Wangai went missing on March 2 and has since shut down his offices.

Police are said to have recovered documents that could help in the case.

They also indicated that he is likely to face charges of obtaining money through false pretence as well as several other counts of fraud.

At least 53 individuals have filed complaints with the DCI over the fraudulent deal that saw them lose their hard earned money.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Ksh 550,000 return on a Ksh 320,000 investment after six months.

Earlier on in the week Kahawa Tungu unearthed the scam which had investors flooding the Goldenscapes social media pages.

The last post on the Facebook post was on February 27 at 6.48pm,a day before the day the investors were promised their pay.

The post indicated that they were diverting to herbs farming, quoting the example of a little known herb known as the tarragon (Artemisia dracunculus), also known as estragon, a species of perennial herb in the sunflower family planted in Eurasia and North America. They allege that they have planted the herb in their Meru farms.

Initially, the investors were to be paid in December 2019 but the company started excuses blaming the lack of payment to poor weather patterns.

A letter to investors dated December 27, 2019 reads: “Our internal systems coupled with tough weather patterns the past few months caused a great setback in our line of business as some crops went bad or were destroyed as primary or secondary reasons of poor yield and loss of few markets. Nevertheless, we have been able to settle some few investors’ returns on investments. Remember, our insurance covers crops and not markets, so the poor market uptake is solely within our purview.”

The letter promised that the dues would be paid on February 29, 2020, but by that time the management went under and the offices were closed.

On the said date, the company sent investors emails with amended contracts with reduced returns and reduced contract period.

