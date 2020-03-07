Kenei Admitted To Knowing Echesa, DP Ruto Says As He Accuses DCI Of Discrediting His office

Sergeant Arnold Kipyegon Kenei’s killers will never know peace.

These were the words of Deputy President William Ruto as he mourned the fallen officer.

Narrating the happenings leading to Kenei’s death, Ruto told mourners that he summoned the deceased, his two other colleagues and the officer in-charge of security at the Harambee Annex House office Joshua Rop to his office on Monday, February 17.

This was three days after former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others were arrested after allegedly brokering a Sh39 billion military equipment tender deal with two foreigners.

According to Ruto, the 33 year old administrative police officer admitted to being familiar with Echesa.

The officer was in CCTV footage aired by detectives on Thursday seen in the company of fake military general Juma.

The second in command instructed the officers to record statements with the DCI immediately.

On reporting to the office on Thursday, February 20, Ruto learned that Kenei had been missing.

He reached out to Water CS Simon Chelugui, a relative of Kenei.

He (Chelugui) was also unaware of Kenei’s whereabouts.

Later that day, the father of two was found dead at his Villa Franca, Imara Daima home.

Ruto mourned Kenei as a diligent worker who served all his guests well.

An irate Ruto further asked DCI boss George Kinoti to stay away from politics and instead investigate the case.

He accused Kinoti of discrediting his office and engaging in an elaborate scheme to bring him down politically.

“The DCI has been mobilised,for political reasons,to discredit & destroy my office with all manner NONSENSE and to bring me down. Those in this scheme are boasting that I will not be there soon. Since the system cannot elect anybody, they can only kill. But there is GOD in heaven,” he tweeted.

He also wondered why the investigations have moved away from the involved parties and are now revolving around his office.

On Friday, the “hustler” urged investigators to stay away from the drama and expesite investigations into Kenei’s murder.

The truth MUST be found on WHY, HOW,and WHO killed Sgt kenei. The family, ODP,and kenyans want the TRUTH & JUSTICE and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amounts to criminal cover up. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 6, 2020

During his burial, Ruto assured the family that their kin’skillers will be brought to book.

He also promised to support the deceased’s young family.

