Chebukati Rubbishes Claims Indicating Igathe Still Nairobi County Deputy Governor

The Nairobi deputy governor seat is vacant, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has declared.

There was confusion earlier on in the week after it was said that the commission was unaware of Polycarp Igathe’s resignation.

This meant that Igathe was still the rightful holder of office.

But according to Chebukati, the position was vacant as Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko nominated Disaster Management and Coordination Chief Officer Anne Mwenda for the same post.

“On January 22, 2020, the Commission received a letter from Governor Sonko nominating a Deputy Governor, thus indicating there was a vacancy, in compliance with Article 180(5) of the Constitution,” Chebukati said.

He further noted that the commission was not obligated to gazette the name of an outgoing officer.

Chebukati added that the media reports indicating that the media reports indicating that Igathe was still the DG were meant to discredit the commission.

“Therefore, the insinuations in the media to the effect that IEBC stated that Mr Igathe is still a deputy governor and that there are two deputy governors is not only mischievous and malicious but is meant to discredit the Commission,” he said.

Igathe resigned on January 12, 2018 citing his failure to earn Sonko’s trust to enable him work at the county.

He later joined Equity Bank as Chief Commercial Officer.

Shortly after he re-joined Vivo Energy, where he now serves as Executive Vice-President of Sales and Marketing.

