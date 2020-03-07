Activist Boniface Mwangi Stunts In New Acts, Goes After Foreign Ambassador For Driving On Wrong Side

Defiant activist Boniface Mwangi has yet again shown courage by going after a foreign ambassador for driving on the wrong lane.

In a new video, Mwangi is captured bashing the Japanese ambassador to Kenya, Ryoichi Horie, for irresponsible driving.

Through a tweet, he emphasized his disappointment and called out the ambassador for breaking the law.

“I was out riding my bike along Kenyatta Avenue and met with lawbreakers,” read the tweet.

He added,” People of Japan: do ministers drive on the wrong side? Would you allow the Kenyan Ambassador in Japan to drive on the wrong side? Your ambassador to Kenya is doing exactly that. Is this part of your culture or they do it in places like Kenya?”

Read: Defiant Boniface Mwangi Blocks VIP Being Escorted By Police Car [Video]

People of Japan: Do ministers and diplomats in your country drive on the wrong side?Would you allow the Kenyan ambassador in Japan to drive on the wrong side?Your ambassador to Kenya is doing exactly that. Is this part of your culture or they do it in places like Kenya? @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/9xUzDVM4s5 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 6, 2020

He went ahead and exposed other Kenyan drivers who were driving irresponsibly, reporting them to the National Police Service (NPS) stating that he would not normalize impunity.

I was out riding my bike along Kenyatta Avenue and met with lawbreakers @NPSOfficial_KE. I would like to report that KCT 009D, KCN 524G, GKB 968S, and KCD 135Z were being driven on the wrong side thus endangering our lives. I refuse to normalize impunity. @Ma3Route @ntsa_kenya pic.twitter.com/sD8BsBxeWL — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 6, 2020

Mwangi is known for his bravery in exposing corruption, impunity and social injustices, a move that has earned him accolades among netizens.

In an incident about two months ago, he threw the social media into a frenzy when he blocked vehicles belonging to a VIP that were being escorted by a police car.

The VIP was being driven in a Toyota Prado, registration number GKB 970R and was being escorted by three vehicles including a police car.

Read Also: Sakaja, Activist Boniface Mwangi In War Of Words Over Sonko ‘Humiliating’ Arrest

The vehicle with a wailing siren was being driven on the wrong lane, yet efforts by the bodyguards to persuade Mwangi to create a way were futile.

They were forced to divert before proceeding with their journey.

Through Twitter, the activist made the video viral and called out the authorities involved.

“One person, an employee of the taxpayers in a convoy of 4 cars decided to use the wrong side of the road. It’s arrogance, endangering lives and breaking the law. I block anyone on the wrong side, the law is clear on the use of sirens, it doesn’t say ‘clearing traffic” EMERGENCY ONLY!’,” Mwangi wrote on Twitter.

The video, however, ignited mixed reactions with other netizens claiming he risked his life and that the incident would have escalated and led to loss of life or injury.