Blogger Abraham Mutai Claims Life In Danger After Receiving Threats From Alleged DP Ruto Supporters

Blogger Abraham Mutai is afraid for his life after he apparently received threats to his life.

According to the blogger, he has received “targeted” threats from individuals he believes to be Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters.

Mutai said he received the first threat from a day old Twitter account that has since been dormant.

“The first threat I tweeted and posted it here. It was direct and specific. “… Watch your mouth…. Or you will NOT KNOW WHAT HIT YOU….” he said.

The next came five days ago from a Facebook account. This time around he averred, he was warned against speaking against the second in command.

“The second threat I received it 5days ago. An individual who also created an account to send me the threat this time round on Facebook told me clearly, my life is in danger if I continue speaking against William Ruto. He was specific,” he continued.

He further labelled the DP a dictator who unlike his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta does not take criticism well.

“I have criticized Uhuru Kenyatta and have been even arrested by Uhuru Kenyatta but never has Uhuru threatened me with death. Not even his supporters. Contrary, Uhuru Kenyatta actually asked me to be friends with him and go slow on him. No one has ever threatened me with death. Uhuru is a gentleman,” he continued.

“Let me tell you, the best leader is someone you criticize his leadership and still you are not found dead. Anyone who makes you afraid of criticizing him is a dictator. And we have fought so hard as a country to be where we are.”

Mutai noted that Ruto’s supporters might be aware of a killer squad surrounding him hence the death threats.

The DP’s office has been linked to the Sh39 billion arms scam that detectives believe could have led to the brutal murder of an officer attached to the office.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was found dead at his Imara Daima home on February 20.

He was shot in the head and his death covered up to imply suicide.

The deceased is believed to have been privy to the details surrounding the multibillion shilling deal.

He will be laid to rest today (Saturday) at his ancestral home in Nakuru county.

