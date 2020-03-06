Trader Receives Ksh3.7 Million From NYS For Supplying Nothing, Reports To EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating a transaction where a trader received Ksh3.75 million in two tranches from the National Youth Service (NYS) for supplying nothing.

In the first instance on December 30, 2019, Emily Nyambura received Ksh1,895,366 from NYS in her Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) account. The money was for alleged supply of bread to the agency.

She instructed the bank to reverse the transaction, which they did.

However, on February 20, she received another Ksh1,862,687, yet she had not supplied anything to NYS.

EACC has now moved to court to have the account frozen after Nyambura reported the deposits, saying that she has never transacted with NYS.

“It is imperative that the commission preserves the said public funds by prohibiting the respondents, her agents, servants or any other person from withdrawing or transferring the money,” said EACC in court documents.

Preliminary investigations by EACC showed that the funds remitted to the account were not supported by any documentation.

“The commission reasonably suspects that the said sum is public property being embezzled by public officials at the National Youth Service through remittance to the respondent’s bank account,” added EACC.

