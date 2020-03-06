Nyayo Stadium To Host South Sudan, Uganda AFCON Qualifier

South Sudan will host their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Uganda at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

The match slated for March 31, 2020 was initially to be staged in Sudan, but due to the unavailability of Al Hilal Stadium, the organizers have been forced to move it to Nairobi.

“Al Hilal Stadium is undergoing rehabilitation till March 28, and thereafter it will host Sudan game against Ghana, we have therefore chosen Nyayo Stadium for our game against Uganda,” Victor Lual, an official of South Sudan FA told Kahawa Tungu.

South Sudan are expected to travel to Kampala for the first leg of the match against Uganda on March 28 before crossing over to Kenya for the return match four days later.

For over two years, Nyayo Stadium has been closed for renovation. It has since been opened but just for political functions and is yet to stage a football match.

