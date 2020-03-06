Kenei’s Body Arrives In Nakuru For Final Burial Rites

The remains of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei have arrived in Nakuru county for the final burial rites.

The deceased’s body was received by his colleagues at Umash Funeral Home a few minutes to 1 pm on Friday.

His friends and family were given a moment to view his body. Later, a requiem mass will be held at Umash grounds.

Kenei was found dead at his Villa Franca, Imara Daima estate home on February 20. The case was initially said to be a suicide.

On Thursday, however, DCI boss George Kinoti ruled out suicide and instead noted that the officer was killed in “cold blood.”

“There is no doubt that that was a cold murder well-planned and executed. The motive of cold murder is very clear. It was simply to safeguard, protect, insulate and/or save the source from the adverse involvement and attendant consequences of using the country’s military procurement process in the most deceitful and fraudulent manner,” Kinoti said.

CCTV footage showed by detectives at the DCI HQ along Kiambu Road showed that the deceased was in the company of men believed to be former Sports CS Rashid Echesa accomplices in the Sh39 billion arms syndicate.

He at some point accompanied fake military officer, “General Juma” alias Daniel Otieno Omondi into Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

“The involvement of the deceased in the complex activities of February 13, 2020, at Harambee House Annex clearly shows he didn’t have a chance. It is evident that throughout he was receiving instructions or orders or directions from a certain source. It is manifest that the stakes must be so high and adverse that it could be dangerous to expose the source,” Kinoti said.

But according to Ruto, the footage aired by the DCI was just “drama” and smear campaign.

Instead, he asked the DCI to speed up investigations and reveal who really killed Kenei.

“The truth must be found on why, how, and who killed Sgt Kenei. The family, my office and Kenyans want the truth and justice and culprits held to account.

“The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amount to criminal cover-up,” he tweeted.

Kenei will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Chemasisi, on Saturday.

