Ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama Bounces Back To Active Politics With 2022 Gubernatorial Bid

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama will be contesting for the Machakos gubernatorial seat in 2022, Kahawa Tungu can reveal.

One of his longest serving aide Metho Jr confirmed that Muthama will contest for the seat, after the expiry of Dr Alfred Mutua’s term.

Muthama served as the first Machakos senator between 2013 and 2017, when he opted not to defend his seat “to concentrate on campaigns” for the then National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The senatorial seat was then won by Boniface Mutinda Kabaka who vied on a Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU) Party ticket defeating Wiper Party’s Jackson Kala.

Wiper party, which is popular in most parts of Ukambani, fronted former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti for the gubernatorial seat but was defeated by the incumbent in the August 2017 disputed election.

Muthama once served as former ruling party KANU Vice Chairman to veteran Kamba politician, the late Joseph Mulu Mutusya in the larger Machakos District.

Muthama is perceived to be the unofficial Wiper Party spokesman, and is one of the most influential Kamba politicians in the region.

“We are making necessary preparations for now. Muthama is one of the most mature leaders and stands the best chance to steer Machakos County,” said Metho Jr.

Over the weekend, Muthama hinted that his party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, could go for Presidential seat in Kenya.

“We must rally behind Hon. Kalonzo for Presidency in 2022. We should truly rescue our people from Egypt to Canaan, by fighting corruption and protecting citizens votes during general elections”, Muthama said.

Muthama was instrumental in negotiating for a coalition between retired President Mwai Kibaki and Wiper Leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka who became Vice President to calm tension after chaos erupted following the controversial 2007 Presidential elections before the Grant Coalition government was formed with ODM Leader Raila Odinga being appointed Prime Minister.

