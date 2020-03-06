Harambee Stars Local Players For Comoros Named

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has called up 16 local-based players for two open camps ahead of the upcoming Comoros 2021 AFCON Qualifier match.

The camps have been scheduled for 9th and 10th March, and 16th and 17th March 2020, at the Nyayo National Stadium starting from 9 am to 11:30 am.

The coach will then name foreign-based players who will join the local-based players for residential training ahead of the back to back qualifiers.

Stars will face Comoros at home on March 25, 2020, and March 29, 2020 (Away).

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Robert Mboya (Tusker)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker)

