“DCI Drama Meant To Cover Up Truth About Kenei Murder”, DP Ruto Says

Deputy President William Ruto has come out guns blazing over reports by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that put his Harambee Annex Office at the centre of the alleged murder of his guard Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei.

Kenei was the officer in charge of security at the DP’s Annex Office the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others, who are facing fraud charges, arrived with foreigners said to have been duped in a Ksh39 billion arms tender.

In a message directed at the DCI, the DP termed revelations by the DCI from CCTV footage revealed to the media yesterday as “drama”.

DCI boss George Kinoti on Thursday told the media that Kenei was murdered in cold blood and the killing staged to appear like he committed suicide.

Kinoti seemed to castigate the DP’s office after he claimed that early footage released by Ruto’s men was edited to conceal activities prior to Echesa’s visit.

Read: Kenei’s Death Is 100 Percent Linked To Sh39 Billion Fake Firearms Deal – Detectives

In his defence yesterday, the DP’s office dismissed claims that Echesa and his team accomplices stayed in his office for 1 hour 22 minutes, maintaining that they were in the office for 23 minutes.

Terming Kinoti’s remarks as half-truths, the DP has now called on the DCI to expedite the investigations and reveal the people behind Kenei’s murder and the reason behind his killing.

Ruto said the smear campaigns and “sponsored headlines” in the media amount to a cover-up.

“The truth MUST be found on WHY, HOW,and WHO killed Sgt kenei. The family, ODP,and kenyans want the TRUTH & JUSTICE and culprits held to account. The drama, distortions, convenient half-truths and the smear campaigns in sponsored headlines amounts to criminal cover-up, ” Ruto wrote on Twitter.

The DP has maintained that the “crooks” who accessed his office breached his security as they were helped by rogue officers.

“The entry into the office of the Deputy President that was aided by some security officers was a breach of security,” a statement released yesterday by the DP’s office reads in part.

Read Also: CCTV Footage Reveals Kenei’s Last Moments With Echesa’s Accomplices – DCI

Kenei’s body was on February 18 found lying on the floor, near the door, at his Twiga Court house in Imara Daima estate, Nairobi.

An autopsy examination conducted by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that he died a day or two before his body was found.

Case update

Echesa and his co-accused, Daniel Otieno, Clifford Okoth, Kennedy Oyoo and Crispin Oduor, denied fraud charges and were freed on bail by a Nairobi court.

