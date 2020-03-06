Blue Band Peanut Butter Manufacturer, Trufoods Exposed For Allegedly Selling Substandard Products

Trufoods, the manufacturer of Blue Band peanut butter is on the spot after a Twitter user shared images of what seemed like a burnt aluminum foil paper.

In a tweet, the consumer wondered why the aluminum foil paper that seals the product was laced with black substances.

“Today was an unfortunate day when we got to open this product from @Trufoodsltd @BlueBandKenya. How can you even package such a product?” Mbaka posed.

Hey Mbaka. Please DM us your contact details, our quality team would like to get in touch with you directly. — BlueBandKenya (@BlueBandKenya) March 6, 2020

Responding to his sentiments, Blue Band Kenya said that in cases of excessive heating to the foil, it leads to burning.

“Thank you for purchasing our product and taking your valuable time to share feedback with us. We use heat to apply aluminum foil used to protect the quality of the product just the way you normally do it in the kitchen, however in cases of excess heat the foil burns,” read their response that has since been pulled down.

Irate Kenyans on Twitter have called out the manufacturers for allowing into the market substandard products that could harm them.

Others wondered why the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) approved the sale of the peanut butter that was launched three weeks ago.

Here are some of their sentiments:

Trufoods previously manufactured recalled Zesta peanut butter, after it was found to contain high levels of aflatoxin.

“The suspension follows test results undertaken by KeBS which confirm that their levels of aflatoxin is higher than the maximum limit allowed by the Standard. The Kenya Standard, ‘KS EAS 60: 2013, Peanut Butter – Specification’ states that the maximum total aflatoxin content, is 15 parts per billion (ppb) and gives maximum value for Aflatoxin B1 5 ppb maximum,” Kebs said in a statement.

Zesta was among seven peanut butter brands pulled off the shelves in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

Others included; Jetlak Foods “Nuteez”, Truenutz Kenya ‘True Nuts’, Supacosm Products (Supa Meal), Nature’s Way Health (Sue’s Naturals), Fressy Food Company (Fressy) and Target Distributors (Nutty by Nature).

