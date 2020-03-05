Premier League Bans Handshakes Over Coronavirus

For health reasons there will be no shaking of hands between players during Premier League matches, the league body has announced.

“The Premier League fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further notice based on medical advice.”

The decision has been taken owing to the spread of Coronavirus.

“Coronavirus is spread via droplets from the nose and mouth and can be transmitted on to the hands and passed on via a handshake.”

Nonetheless, Club and Match Officials will still perform the rest of the traditional walk-out protocol ahead of each fixture.

On entering the field of play, the two teams will continue to line up, accompanied by the Premier League music, then players from the home team will walk past their opposition without shaking their hands.

