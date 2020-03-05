Multichoice Kenya to Upgrade DSTv and GOtv at No Extra Cost

Panafrican Pay TV provider MultiChoice has announced new offers that will keep GOtv and DStv customers in Kenya entertained in the month of March, delivering more value, while making offerings on various entertainment bouquets even more accessible.

The launch of Phase 2 of the Step-Up campaign will see active and disconnected DStv customers get upgraded to the next higher package at no extra cost and GOtv customers get a discount on their package when paying for their subscription.

According to MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Nancy Matimu, the campaign’s objective is to thank DStv and GOtv customers.

Below are the two exciting offers:

DStv Pay and Get Upgraded campaign

DStv customers on Access, Family and Compact who pay for an upgrade to a higher package will be bumped up to an even higher package, at no extra cost. The Step Up and Boost offer will now give active and disconnected DStv customers on the Access, Family and Compact package an even higher viewer package when they upgrade from the package they currently subscribe to, at no extra cost.

READ:

Compact Plus customers will continue to have access to content on the Premium package during the offer period. The Step Up and Boost offer runs between 1st March to 30th April 2020. Customers can upgrade by dialling *423#.

Below is the expected value to the customer for each package:

Package customer is currently on: Value that customer receives: Compact Plus package Reconnect on Compact plus at Sh4,500, get Premium Compact package Pay for Compact Plus at Sh4,500, get Premium Family package Pay for Compact at Sh2,500, get Compact Plus Access package Pay for Family package Sh1,200, get Compact

