Kenei’s Death Is 100 Percent Linked To Sh39 Billion Fake Firearms Deal – Detectives

Homicide detectives from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have ascertained that Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei’s murder is 100 percent linked to the Sh39 billion fake firearm deal detailing former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

This was revealed during a press briefing led by the head of DCI George Kinoti, where the homicide detectives investigating the case gave an update.

For instance, the detective was asked whether Kenei’s murder was linked to Echesa fraud case, and he responded by saying “100 percent.”

He affirmed that the accused persons in the Sh39 billion fake firearm deal had everything to do with the murder.

Read: CCTV Footage Reveals Kenei’s Last Moments With Echesa’s Accomplices

According to the homicide detectives, the investigations are still ongoing and relevant samples were taken to aid in unmasking the murder case.

Additionally, the detective stated that the crime scene in which Kenei’s body was said to have been found was not consistent with what media houses broadcasted as it was made to appear like a suicide.

Through the press conference at the DCI Headquarters, CCTV footage revealed sergeant Kenei’s last moments with Echesa accomplices.

The DCI painted a picture of a plan to kill Kenei that was hatched a long time ago adding that the impact of the single gunshot to his head could have sent him falling on the bed, instead, he was found on the floor.

Read Also: Sergeant Kenei Was Drugged Then Shot Dead – Police Sources

Video clips of CCTV footage from Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office show that Echesa held a meeting with two foreigners on the second floor.

Echesa drove into the Annex office at 9.35 am in the company of two white men, in a black Range Rover (Reg No KCR 786H).

DCI officers also indicated that the meeting lasted for one hour and twenty minutes, further disparaging reports that the meeting was held for a brief twenty-three minutes.