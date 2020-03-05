Judiciary Suspends Operations In Mandera Over “Insecurity”

Mandera Law Courts will remain closed for a week over the state of insecurity in the area.

In a notice dated March 4, the head of station M. Kimani notified customers that the courts would remain shut “pending restoration of peace and security.”

Public services have been hampered due to the prevailing security situation in mandera. pic.twitter.com/A5mufndVGv — HE Capt. Ali I Roba (@aliiroba) March 5, 2020

Earlier on today, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on agreed to appoint committees in a bid to mend strained relations between the two states.

Again, on Thursday, Mandera Governor Ali Roba claimed that Jubaland security forces had invaded Mandera town forcing residents to flee their homes.

“Jubaland security forces moving right inside Mandera Town on Bulla Jamhuria Road, near the central chief camp, by the Huduma Center.

“This is a major threat to the security of Kenyans in Mandera. Our government must move with speed to mitigate this situation or risk more loss of lives,” he said.

The statement was accompanied by a short video clip that is doing rounds on the internet.

Jubaland security forces moving right inside mandera town on Bulla Jamhuria Road, near the central chief camp, by the Huduma Center. This is a major threat to the security of Kenyans in mandera. Our GoK must move with speed to mitigate this situation or Risk more loss of lives. pic.twitter.com/pUKLviQh3w — HE Capt. Ali I Roba (@aliiroba) March 5, 2020

This comes a day after President Kenyatta warned Somalia to desist from “provoking Kenya by violating her territorial integrity.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the head of state called on the neighbouring country to resolve its internal political disputes and to stop using Kenya as its scapegoat.

This was followed by a special session of the National Security Council (NSC).

Top on the agenda was violations of Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by the Somalia National Army on Monday, March 2, 2020.

The Somalia troops exchanged heavy fire with Jubaland forces in Bulla Hawa in the border of Mandera town.

“The foreign soldiers in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera, ” the statement by State House Spokesperson read in part.

The Monday attack exchange was reported to have jammed Safaricom communication masts located in Mandera.

