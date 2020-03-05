Harambee Stars vs Comoros AFCON Qualifier Will Be Free For Fans

Kenya’s Harambee Stars clash against Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at Kasarani Stadium will be free for fans.

In a bid to sour up support for the national team ahead of the crucial tie, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and their partner Betika have decided to waiver gate charges for the match set for March 25, 2020.

Betika will part with Kshs 3million to ensure fans enjoy the game for free.

The move is part of Betika’s ongoing efforts to play a key developmental role in the advancement of Kenyan football both at the grass-root and national level.

“We are absolutely thrilled to support the Harambee Stars, we believe today’s announcement comes at an opportune time when our team needs all the support it can get to further cement their chances of qualifying for the 2021 AFCON tournament,” said Betika’s Business Head, Mr John Mbatiah.

“As a Kenyan home grown company, we are fully committed to supporting the wholesome development of Kenyan football at different levels and that is why we have covered the cost of match day tickets.

“We share in FKF’s aspirations of filling the stadium and getting the fans engaged with this great sport while bringing the best in everyone, which is at the very core of everything we are about.

“The Harambee Stars deserve a committed partner and this partnership, which underpins the good work that FKF has done over the years will ensure every stage of the game benefits from Betika’s involvement.” Added Mr Mbatiah.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa welcomed the partnership and termed it a short in the arm for both the national team Harambee Stars and the millions of football fans across the country.

“The match against Comoros is very important for us and Betika’s decision to partner with FKF could not have come at a better time,” said FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

“We want to thank Betika for the leading developmental partnership role they continue to play in the advancement of Kenyan football and the faith they have shown in this federation, this even as we urge Kenyans to show up in large numbers and support the Harambee Stars, as we endeavor to consecutively qualify for the AFCON tournament.”

“It is our belief that the waiver of gate charges will not only enable thousands of fans to attend the game but will also create an enabling atmosphere for our team to get a positive result from the match,” added the FKF president.

