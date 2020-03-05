Harambee Starlets Beat Northern Ireland 2-0 In Turkish Women’s Cup Opener

Harambee Starlets kicked off their Turkish Women’s Cup campaign on a high, beating Northern Ireland 2-0 at the Gold City Sport Complex on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The game was tied 0-0 at the breather but Janet Bundi opened the scoring for Starlets in the 62nd minute before Jentrix Shikangwa added the second goal in the 75th minute.

The team held on to the lead until the sound of the whistle in a bid to get their campaign off to a flying start.

Up next for Starlets is a match against Chile on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Starlight Sport Complex, before they wind up their group A action against Uzbekistan on Tuesday next week.

Starting Lineup

Judith Osimbo(GK), Vivian Nasaka, Nelly Sawe, Dorcas Shikobe, Dorcas Shiveka, Mercy Airo, Topista Situma, Sheryl Angachi, Mwanalima Adam, Jentrix Shikangwa, Janet Bundi

Substitutes

Monica Odato(GK), Stella Anolo (GK), Lucy Akoth, Purity Alukwe, Lydia Waganda Jane Njeri, Stella Anyango, Rachael Muema, Foscah Nashivanda, Sylvia Makhungu

