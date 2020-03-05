Ex Rugby 7s Coach Ayimba’s Woes Heighten As Actress Gloria Moraa Accuses Him Of Neglecting Their Children

Former National Rugby Coach Benjamin Ayimba’s woes have heightened after he was accused of failing to pay maintenance for his four children, again.

Ayimba who has four children with two women is said to have neglected his duties of providing for them.

The latest case details his second wife, Gloria Moraa, aka Nyaboke who is a former Tahidi High actress.

In documents filed in court, Moraa has dragged her estranged husband to court stating that Ayimba has failed to take care of their two children.

The two are said to have been married and/or cohabited for seven years hence sharing two children.

“He has unfairly and unreasonably neglected and abandoned the two minors. Without reason, Ayimba stopped providing shelter for the minors in October 2018, subjecting them to auctioneers in December 2018 with four months arrears amounting to Sh120,000 plus auctioneers fees of Sh30,000, which rendered them homeless,” reads the documents in part.

According to Moraa, Ayimba has failed to cater to the children’s healthcare, hence forcing them to go without food for days leading to psychological torture.

For instance, she quotes that he has on several occasions mocked her over taking the issue to the courts.

“On several occasions, Ayimba has mocked me over bringing before this court any matter pertaining to the minors and if Ayimba’s discriminatory behaviour goes unchecked by this court process, there is a significant danger to the well being of the minors.” reads the documents.

Morraa also accounts that she walked out of the relationship with Ayimba when she discovered that he was romantically involved with two other women.

On February 14, 2020, the former coach was also engrossed in yet another court battle with another woman, Frabrica Awuor with whom they share two children.

He was compelled by a court order to cater for his two children’s school fees, after it was established that the children had been out of school since 2018, with additional an Sh150,000 for rent arrears.

“My husband Ayimba Benjamin Otieno without reason stopped providing shelter for the minors subjecting them to auctioneers in December 2018 with six months arrears amounting to Sh150,000 plus auctioneers fees of Sh30,000 thus rendering them homeless,” Awuor was quoted.

Awour had filed a suit on December 23, 2019, claiming that Ayimba had absconded his paternal duties despite being married and cohabiting for 10 years.

In his defense, however, Ayimba stated that his current salary could not sustain the demands by his wife as he earned Sh40,000 per month as an assistant coach at the Kenya Harlequins Rugby Football Club.

“l can only be able to take care of the school fees at a school l can afford monthly maintenance of Sh 8,000 to Sh 10,000. I can take care of the children’s medical care as well but not housing,” says Ayimba in his court papers.