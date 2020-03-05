KQ Employee Gire Ali Back To Work After Carrier Canceled Suspension

Suspended Kenya Airways (KQ) employee Gire Ali will not be charged, police have said.

Ali will also resume his duties as an Assistant Security Agent today after the national carrier canceled his suspension, his lawyer Danstan Omari has said.

The whistle-blower who is accused of recording a video that exposed the arrival of a China Southern Airlines plane ferrying 239 passengers went to court on Monday following his suspension last week.

“It has been determined that you be suspended from duty with effect from 27th February 2020 in accordance with provision of clause 16.5 of the Company HR Policy,” a letter signed by chief human resources officer Evelyne Munyoki read.

Read:

“During the period of suspension, you will be required to avail [sic] yourself to the investigating team, your manager or any other person in authority as and when required.

“You are therefore required to remain contactable and within easy reach during the period. Also note that the suspension will be on full salary.”

He accused KQ of punishing him in a matter of public interest and unlawful suspension.

Read Also:

On Thursday, high court judge, Justice Weldon Korir barred police from arresting Ali pending the hearing of the case.

But the DCI, DPP and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) indicated that they are not interested parties in the matter.

Appearing before members of joint Health Committees of the Senate and National Assembly, Transport CS James Macharia on Wednesday said that Ali was a criminal who breached security at JKIA.

“He was not a whistleblower but a person who breached national security,” CS Macharia said, as he clashed with lawmakers who reckoned Ali saved the country from a possible coronavirus infection.

Read Also:

“You can’t take a video at the airport. He is a criminal and the law should be applied as is required,” he added.

The lawmakers on their part said he (Ali) is a hero who should be dealt with leniently.

The KQ employee last week stated that he was living in fear.

“They have been calling and I’m yet to go and meet the team because someone warned me that my life might be in danger and that they were watching me. I handed over my work identification documents through the fence and left. I fear about what could happen to me,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu