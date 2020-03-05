FKF Unveils Grassroots Tournament With Kshs500,000 Prize Money

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled a two-month grassroots tournament dubbed OdiMtaani Nairobi Edition.

Sponsored by Odibets, the tournament will bring together 140 teams from Nairobi, competing for a prize money of Kshs 500,000.

The famous Camp Toyoyo in Jericho will stage the games with the final slated for May 3, 2020.

Speaking during the tournament’s unveiling on Thursday, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi noted that the tournament is in line with Odibet’s vision of growing untapped talent from the grassroots to national and finally the international level.

“Through this tournament, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grassroot teams have. As we start this journey, we take pride in youth development and believe that our brand resonates with the needs of the clubs that are set to participate in this tournament,” said Mr. Sayi

“The OdiMtaani Cup is set to help nurture raw football talent from the grassroots to national and international levels,” he added.

FKF honcho Nick Mwendwa stated that as a federation they have welcomed the Odimtaani Cup and are looking forward to nurturing local talent in the country through the tournament.

“Today,we once again mark an important milestone in Kenyan football with the coming of this partnership which is a major boost to grassroot football,” he said

“This tournament is bound to expose our players at the grassroot to serious competitions and the hype that always goes with such a tournament to help catapult them to higher advance levels of football.”

“Grassroot is the starting point to almost all the stars we adore at the national level, that’s why in the four years we have been in office much of our efforts have been and will remain putting our focus and energy in developing grassroot football,” the FKF President said.

“As a federation we are thankful to Odibets for being our county leagues partner. Their commitment in supporting football mashinani is very much appreciated by the larger football family,” he added.

Former Harambee Stars Captain, Musa Otieno, as well as Nairobi East and West Branch Officials were present at the launch.

