CCTV Footage Reveals Kenei’s Last Moments With Echesa’s Accomplices – DCI

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei was killed in cold blood, DCI boss George Kinoti has said.

Speaking during a press briefing, Kinoti told reporters that the scene of crime was tampered with to imply suicide.

Kinoti also said that the plan to kill Kenei was hatched a long time ago.

Further, he noted, the impact of the single gunshot to his head could have sent him falling on the bed, instead, he was found on the floor.

It was also revealed that the deceased wanted to record a statement with the DCI about the Sh39 billion arms deal.

He went missing on the day (Wednesday, February 19) when he and his colleagues were supposed to record statements with the DCI.

Video clips of CCTV footage from Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office show that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa held a meeting with two foreigners on the second floor.

Echesa drove into the Annex office at 9.35 am in the company of two white men in a black Range Rover (Reg No KCR 786H).

The trio made their way into the VIP reception at 9.38 am.

The DP’s office had earlier indicated that the meeting was held in the waiting room.

DCI officers also indicated that the meeting lasted for one hour and twenty minutes, further disparaging reports that the meeting was held for a brief twenty three minutes.

Two other men believed to be part of the complex case are seen parking their vehicles and later making their way into the DP’s office.

Kenei is seen walking out of the DP’s office at 10.04 and made his way back two minutes later with a document in hand.

He five minutes later returns with the “general” and through the back door left for the Kenyatta University parking.

Kenei was found dead on Thursday, February 20 by a neighbour.

On the same day, the DP’s office sent a brief statement announcing the “disappearance” of the 33-year-old father of two.

“One of the security officers who was on duty on Thursday, February 13, when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited the Office of the Deputy President and who was required to record a statement, among others, has not done so and neither has he reported on duty since Wednesday, February 19, the day he was scheduled to appear before the DCI. A search for the officer has been launched,” the statement read.

His body will be viewed on Friday and not Thursday, as earlier communicated.

Thereafter, the officer will be laid to rest on Saturday at his ancestral home in Chemasisi, his father John Chesang said.

