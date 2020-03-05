I Have Forgiven Myself – Babu Owino Says In Dj Evolve’s Shooting Incident

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has forgiven himself over the shooting saga at B-Club in January.

Speaking to Capital FM, the embattled legislator declined to speak on the matter that is currently in court but noted that he is focused on the future.

Asked whether he will continue footing Felix Orinda alias Dj Evolve’s hospital bill which stood at Sh7 million two weeks ago, the MP said he is going to pay.

“It is a matter between me and God and I chose to forgive myself. We cannot change the past but we can change the future. Let us focus on what is coming in the foreseeable future. Let us not dwell so much on our past because we cannot change no matter how much we would wish it do change,” he said.

“His bills will be paid by myself.”

This is my response pic.twitter.com/4PkWwz6PG9 — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) March 5, 2020

On Tuesday, justice Luka Kimaru reviewed Babu’s bail terms and slashed the cash bail from Sh10 million to Sh5 million, with an alternative of Sh10 million bond.

The lawmaker had then deposited Sh4.4 million and only needed another Sh600,000 to secure his freedom.

On whether he should pay the hospital bill, justice Kimaru said it was between him (Babu) and God.

“The accused person should continue paying the hospital bill as a moral duty to him, not as a court order … if he fails to pay it is up to him and his God,” Justice Kimaru said.

Babu has been charged with the attempted murder of Dj Evolve.

The disk jockey is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering a gun shot wound to the neck.

He is paralysed from the neck down.

