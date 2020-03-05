What You Need To Know About Securenet, Safaricom’s Home Fibre Antivirus

On June 7, 2019, Safaricom launched Securenet, a software meant to protect its Safaricom Home Fibre and Safaricom Home Fibre Plus customers against security threats including viruses, trojans, spyware, adware and unwanted programs.

The programme is also meant to protect you from harmful websites such as phishing websites or sites that might contain viruses.

Unlike other antivirus and anti-spyware softwares, you do not need to download or install anything in order to use the service, it is provided over the Safaricom network.

Apart from being an antivirus, antispyware, anti-phishing and an antispam software, it also allows content filtering also referred to as parental control. It can be used to block URLs, keywords, categories, unsafe files and set up quiet time.

The service is offered at a monthly fee of Ksh200.

How to subscribe

Dial *400# from your device (from the SIM card linked to your Home Fibre account).

from your device (from the SIM card linked to your Home Fibre account). Choose option 5 and follow the commands.

You will receive an SMS with a username (your account number) and a newly generated password. Use the credentials to log into the Secure Net platform from your PC.

Change the password to something you can remember.

Add an email address

How to renew the service

When renewing or changing your Safaricom Home Fibre and Safaricom Home Fibre Plus dial *400#. Select “Manage subscription” from the pop-up menu Select “Fibre or Fibre plus;” Select “Existing account;” Select “Renew or Change plan;” Select “Select account;” Select “Opt in and accept T&Cs;” Confirm the purchase and enter your M-Pesa pin.

For the Service to work, your device(s) must be switched on and connected to the Safaricom Home Fibre network.

The service does not backup your data, for example photos or contacts.

“Safaricom grants you a personal non-exclusive, non-transferrable licence to operate the Service, related software via your connection to the Safaricom Network,” the telco says in its terms and conditions.

