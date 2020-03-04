Victor Wanyama Seals Move To Thierry Henry Coached Canadian Side Impact Montreal

It’s official Victor Wanyama has left Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after four seasons.

The Harambee Stars skipper sealed a three-year move to Canadian outfit Impact Montreal in the Major Soccer League (MLS).

Impact Montreal is coached by French World Cup winner and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact,” said the new Impact designated player, Victor Wanyama.

“MLS continues to grow every season and I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa.

Read: Victor Wanyama Foundation Scholars Given Mid-Term Treat (Photos)

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice. He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete.”

Wanyama, 28, joins the Impact after playing four seasons with English club Tottenham Hotspur FC, where he registered six goals and one assist in 69 regular season games, including 47 starts, and 4,385 minutes.

He was part of the team that reached the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Final, appearing in five games in the knockout stage, starting three, against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax. He was dressed but not used in the final against Liverpool, last June 1, 2019.

Read: Harambee Stars Skipper Victor Wanyama Sponsors Six Needy Pupils For Secondary Education

He played in 13 UEFA Champions League games, two Europa League games, nine FA Cup games and four EFL Cup games with the Spurs.

He won the Premier League Goal of the Month for February 2018, following a stunning strike against Liverpool.

He previously made his English debut with Southampton F.C. in 2013, becoming the first Kenyan player to appear in the EPL. In three seasons with the Saints, he recorded four goals and two assists in 85 Premier League games, including 74 starts, and 6,515 minutes. He also took part in three Europa League qualification games, three FA Cup games and six EFL Cup games.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu