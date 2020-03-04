Shujaa And Simba Star Tony Onyango Is Dead

Kenya’s Shujaa and Simba player Tony Onyango has passed on.

The KCB player reportedly collapsed and died in his house on Tuesday night.

Before playing for KCB, the deceased played for Simba for six years and later moved to Impala, Strathmore, and Homeboyz.

He played for Kenya Sevens during the 2014/15 season and was part of the squad that reached the 2012/13 Kenya Cup Final.

Kenyans mourned the fallen star on Twitter. They said:

RIP to Kenya Simbas, Kenya 7s and KCB Rugby star Tony Onyango who died on March 3, 2020.

Tony and I were friends since the days he played for @HomeboyzRugby and worked at @homeboyzkenya 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/lnYtedpSCq — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) March 4, 2020

It’s a sad morning waking up to news of the sudden demise of @kcbrugby and @KenyaSimbas player Tony Onyango.

Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire KCB rugby fraternity. pic.twitter.com/6nX1u4dEsp — MeanMachinerfc (@Meanmachinerfc1) March 4, 2020

