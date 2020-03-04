in SPORTS

Shujaa And Simba Star Tony Onyango Is Dead

Kenya’s Shujaa and Simba player Tony Onyango has passed on

tony onyango
Shujaa Pride player Tony Onyango. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s Shujaa and Simba player Tony Onyango has passed on.

The KCB player reportedly collapsed and died in his house on Tuesday night.

Before playing for KCB, the deceased played for Simba for six years and later moved to Impala, Strathmore, and Homeboyz.

He played for Kenya Sevens during the 2014/15 season and was part of the squad that reached the 2012/13 Kenya Cup Final.

Kenyans mourned the fallen star on Twitter. They said:

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

