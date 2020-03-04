Sergeant Kenei Was Drugged Then Shot Dead – Police Sources

As detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) piece together information to help crack the mysterious death of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was until his death, attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office, it has now emerged that the officer was drugged before he was killed.

The detectives believe that Kenei was intoxicated before the people behind his murder fired the killer shot, the Standard reports.

The police probing the death believe that Kenei was murdered and the killing staged as suicide.

A DCI source intimated to the local media that there were three unidentified men at the deceased’s Villa Franca home on the day he was killed.

The three people, who according to detectives were known to him, pulled his pistol on his chin and pulled the trigger before leaving unnoticed.

It has also emerged that the assailants apparently sought “technical assistance” from an employee of a local telecommunication company, who helped to clear Kenei’s phone data.

This was done purposely to leave little to rely on to trace the people he last spoke to before he met his death.

The sleuths have since recovered the deleted information.

Police also believe that the killers deactivated Kenei’s social media accounts.

The detectives have also concluded that the “suicide note” collected from Kenei’s house on the day he was found dead did not match his handwriting.

“Everything was well-planned to appear like suicide. Sending money to his family, leaving behind a suicide note, making his bed and leaving the gun next to his body, ” a detective privy to the investigations intimated to the Standard.

Kenei was the officer in charge of security at the DP’s Annex Office the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others, who are facing fraud charges, arrived with foreigners said to have been duped in a Ksh39 billion arms tender.

He disappeared on the day he was expected to record a statement with the DCI regarding the matter.

At least first junior colleagues manning the Annex office are said to have so far recorded statements with the DCI.

Those privy to the investigations have revealed that the officers claimed to have acted on instructions to clear the guests to the second floor of the DP’s office.

Kenei’s body was on February 18 found lying on the floor, near the door, at his Twiga Court house in Imara Daima estate, Nairobi.

An autopsy examination conducted by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that he died a day or two before his body was found.

The family of the late officer have revealed that his body will be ferried for viewing at Umash Funeral home in Nakuru County tomorrow, ahead of his burial on Saturday at his Chemasisi home in Lower Solai.

