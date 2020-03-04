Uhuru Sends Stern Warning To Somalia Following Mandera, Bulla Hawa Clashes

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a stern warning to Somalia Government following the fierce clashes that were reported to have erupted between Somalia troops and Jubaland forces in Bulla Hawa.

On March 2, 2020, heavy gunfire was reported coupled with explosions and black smoke in Somalia’s Bulla Hawa, which borders Mandera town.

In a statement dated March 4 undersigned by the Government Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the President asked the Somalia government to desist from unwanted provocations. In addition, he urges the country to focus on managing its internal affairs for the welfare of its people.

“We, therefore, urge the Federal Government of Somalia, to cease and desist from the unwarranted provocations and focus on managing its internal affairs for the welfare of its people, defeating terrorism, and advancing the cause of peace, security and stability in the region,” reads the statement in part.

This follows an earlier meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) that was chaired by President Uhuru.

The agenda for the meeting included the unwarranted attacks on Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by the Federal Government of Somalia on March 2, 2020.

It was established that the attack by the Somalia National Army on Monday was a breach and a disregard to the international laws and conventions as the activities destroyed properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town.

“The National Security Council noted with concern the violations of Kenya’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by Somalia National Army on Monday where foreign soldiers in flagrant breach and disregard of international laws and conventions,” added the statement.

The Monday attack exchange was reported to have jammed Safaricom communication masts located in Mandera.

According to Intelligence briefs, the masts located near the border served residents of the region, including those located in Somalia and Jubbaland.

A note released indicated that “the jamming of the Safaricom masts was to facilitate the orchestrating of an attack against Jubbaland Security Forces (JSF) who late last week re-deployed to the area after they tactically withdrawing earlier in the year.”

Despite Jubbaland Security Forces (JSF) being praised for being a key partner in the fight against Al-Qaeda in Somalia, the Somalia National Army was now blamed for enabling the activities of terror units in the country.

Jubbaland is a key strategic location for Kenya’s security forces which is credited with creating and nurturing it to protect the country against the invasion by terror cells operating in the region.